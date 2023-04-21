Football: Mou, Ancelotti and Zidane, Uefa brings together the Football Board – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 21 APR – Mourinho, Ancelotti, Zidane, Maldini.



These are just some of the football stars gathered in the new Football Board which will meet for the first time on 24 April.



It is a consultative body, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee at its last meeting in Lisbon at the beginning of the month. The aim is to give an institutional but independent voice on key issues related to football, including the new rules of the game, refereeing, the match schedule, the development of elite youth teams and the health of players.



A lineup of former football stars and elite coaches will gather at the European house of football on Monday 24 April for the inaugural meeting of the UEFA Football Board, in Nyon, Switzerland. Board members were selected on the basis of experience, achievements with club and national teams, and their reputation. Among them stand out many acquaintances of current and past Italian football such as José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini, Fabio Capello, Javier Zanetti, Luís Figo, Michael Laudrup, Rafael Benitez, Jürgen Klinsmann, Rudi Völler, Robbie Keane, Patrick Vieira, Henrik Larsson.



The technical director and head of UEFA football, Zvonimir Boban, will chair the meeting supported by the UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti and the head of referees Roberto Rosetti.



The agenda for the first meeting includes discussions on issues related to officiating, VAR, hand touching and player behavior, as well as competition issues and player health. (HANDLE).

