Devastating Floods Impact Over 2.22 Million People in Hebei Province

Title: Severe Flooding Strikes Hebei Province, Displacing Over 2.22 Million People

Subtitle: Authorities in Hebei Province mobilize extensively to provide relief and support to affected areas

Date: August 6, 2023

Hebei Province, China – Recent heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Hebei Province, affecting 883 villages and towns across 98 counties and districts. The disaster has displaced a staggering population of more than 2.22 million people, prompting immediate response efforts from the provincial government and emergency management departments.

According to the Hebei Provincial Disaster Reduction Committee, in the wake of the flood disasters, a Level II response was promptly initiated under the provincial natural disaster rescue emergency plan. Nine working groups were rapidly dispatched to various cities within the province to carry out relief work, while funds and essential materials were allocated in a timely manner.

Efforts to combat the flooding and provide relief to affected areas have been undertaken with unwavering determination at all levels and departments throughout Hebei Province. A comprehensive approach encompassing flood prevention, rescue operations, and the procurement of essential resources has been implemented to ensure the well-being of the affected population.

As of August 4, a total of 3,385 working teams have been deployed, consisting of 499,400 emergency rescue personnel. Additionally, material resources worth 150 million yuan (approximately $23.2 million USD) have been mobilized, with 1.5402 million people successfully transferred to safety, including 961,200 individuals evacuated from flood storage and detention areas.

In response to the flooding in the city of Zhuozhou, Baoding, emergency management departments collaborated closely with comprehensive fire rescue teams, military emergency forces, departmental emergency rescue teams, enterprise professional rescue teams, and social emergency forces. More than 300 professional emergency rescue forces and 6,913 personnel were mobilized for on-site rescue operations, aided by the deployment of 1,380 boats, 1,545 vehicles and equipment, 4 helicopters, and 12 drones for satellite communication and material transportation.

Recognizing the critical need for immediate assistance, the Emergency Management Department of Hebei Province swiftly distributed 60,400 provincial disaster relief materials and 10,000 central disaster relief materials to the cities of Shijiazhuang, Baoding, Handan, and Zhangjiakou. Additionally, on August 4, an allocation of 85,855 provincial disaster relief materials and 15,000 central government-provided items were distributed to Langfang, Zhangjiakou, Baoding, and other affected areas to ensure sufficient material resources for relief efforts.

Transportation of provincial flood control materials to affected areas has also been expedited, with the Emergency Management Department of Hebei Province delivering a variety of resources to Xiongan New District, Baoding, Langfang, and Zhangjiakou. These resources include assault boats, life jackets, flood control dikes, rubber boats, amphibious vehicles, drainage pump vehicles, and trailer-type generator sets. In total, 8,090 sets of provincial flood control materials, valued at 46.1877 million yuan, have been distributed. Notably, 4,222 units of provincial flood control materials, worth more than 21 million yuan, were specifically transferred to Zhuozhou City and Baoding City to aid in rescue operations.

As the situation continues to unfold, authorities in Hebei Province remain dedicated to providing swift and comprehensive relief measures to the affected population. The collaboration between various emergency response teams and the allocation of essential resources reflects the province’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents during this challenging time.

