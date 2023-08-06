Former President Trump Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges in ‘Secret Documents Case’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in the ongoing “Secret Documents Case.” This comes just 24 hours after Trump entered a not guilty plea for all charges in the “election case.”

According to multiple American media reports on August 4, Trump submitted a court document stating his plea of not guilty to the latest charges. Special prosecutor Jack Smith had filed three new charges against Trump in the “classified documents case” last week, which include one count of intentionally retaining national defense information and two counts of obstruction of justice.

This new plea of not guilty adds to the previous 37 criminal charges Trump is facing in the “confidential documents case.” Despite the mounting legal challenges, the former president continues to maintain his innocence.

The “Secret Documents Case” has been capturing significant attention as it unfolds, with allegations involving the mishandling of sensitive information during Trump’s presidency. The charges brought against him by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith are seen as a significant development in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the former president.

It remains to be seen how these multiple cases will progress in the court system and how they will impact Trump’s political future. As the legal proceedings continue, the scrutiny around these charges and Trump’s pleas of not guilty only intensifies.

This article’s source is the World Wide Web, and it is important to note that the content published by Oriental Fortune is to disseminate information and does not constitute investment advice. Individuals are encouraged to proceed at their own risk.