Home » Libertad and General Caballero open the curtain on the fifth day of the Clausura
News

Libertad and General Caballero open the curtain on the fifth day of the Clausura

by admin
Libertad and General Caballero open the curtain on the fifth day of the Clausura

The fifth day of the Paraguayan Soccer Clausura Tournament begins this Friday afternoon at the La Huerta stadium, where the champion and leader of the contest, Libertad, will receive General Caballero from Juan León Mallorquín from 7:00 p.m.

Those guided by the Argentine Daniel Garnero, with 12 points after four consecutive victories, have the objective of continuing at the top of the championship and remaining undefeated.

While those from the east of the country come to this meeting with the mission of winning to maintain the chances of leaving the relegation zone and climbing the average.

Six games played in history

Both teams met six times, with five wins for Gumarelo, and one win for Rojo de Mallorquín. The last match between these contenders in Tuyucuá dates from March 30, in a game played at the Tigo La Huerta Stadium for the ninth date of the Apertura, with a 1-0 victory for Libertad, a goal converted by Iván Ramírez after 94 minutes of play. .

match details

Closing Tournament 2023 – Date 5

freedom vs. Gen. Caballero JLM

Estadio: Tigo La Huerta.

Hour: 19:00.

Referee: Mario Diaz de Vivar.

assistants: Rodney Aquino and Hugo Martinez.

fourth official: Nelson Palma.

WAS: Derlis Lopez.

AVAR: Luis Onieva.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association

See also  Over 1,200 Workers Mobilized for Power Repair in Fangshan and Mentougou to Ensure Guaranteed Power Supply

You may also like

Devastating Floods Impact Over 2.22 Million People in...

The Pope confesses to three young people in...

Favole di Cemento, discovering the brutalist architecture of...

Karachi, this week 14 police encounters, 2 bandits...

Russian Reservist Age Limit Raised to 30, Causing...

Robbery in broad daylight in the park of...

15,000 parade at Summer Pride on the Rimini...

7 girls who went for a picnic drowned...

Increase in domestic violence against women, according to...

Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy