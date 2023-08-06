Libertad and General Caballero open the curtain on the fifth day of the Clausura

The fifth day of the Paraguayan Soccer Clausura Tournament begins this Friday afternoon at the La Huerta stadium, where the champion and leader of the contest, Libertad, will receive General Caballero from Juan León Mallorquín from 7:00 p.m.

Those guided by the Argentine Daniel Garnero, with 12 points after four consecutive victories, have the objective of continuing at the top of the championship and remaining undefeated.

While those from the east of the country come to this meeting with the mission of winning to maintain the chances of leaving the relegation zone and climbing the average.

Six games played in history

Both teams met six times, with five wins for Gumarelo, and one win for Rojo de Mallorquín. The last match between these contenders in Tuyucuá dates from March 30, in a game played at the Tigo La Huerta Stadium for the ninth date of the Apertura, with a 1-0 victory for Libertad, a goal converted by Iván Ramírez after 94 minutes of play. .

match details

Closing Tournament 2023 – Date 5

freedom vs. Gen. Caballero JLM

Estadio: Tigo La Huerta.

Hour: 19:00.

Referee: Mario Diaz de Vivar.

assistants: Rodney Aquino and Hugo Martinez.

fourth official: Nelson Palma.

WAS: Derlis Lopez.

AVAR: Luis Onieva.

