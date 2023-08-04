Home » DFB return trip from Australia is difficult
Brisbane: After the surprising preliminary round at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the return journey of the German team is difficult. According to the DFB, the 70-strong entourage will only gradually fly back home from Sydney. The flights are said to be tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening. Not all players and delegation members could be quickly accommodated in one or two planes. Obviously, the DFB had expected to reach the round of 16. A good six months after the embarrassment of the men’s national team in Qatar, the German Football Association now has to deal with the next disaster. National coach Voss-Tecklenburg leaves it open whether she will continue. (BAYERN 2 news 04.08.2023 11:00)

