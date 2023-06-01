DGB Daegu Bank launches DGB ESG business preferential account… Up to 1.0%p preferential interest rate :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

DGB Daegu Bank launches DGB ESG business preferential bankbook *resale and DB prohibited

[대구=뉴시스] Reporter Joon Park = DGB Daegu Bank announced on the 1st that it has started selling the ‘DGB ESG Business Operator Preferential Bankbook’, which provides preferential interest rates to companies participating in the ESG campaign to lead ESG finance.

The DGB ESG business preferential bankbook is a high-interest, frequent deposit and withdrawal bankbook that can be applied to individual entrepreneurs and corporations with a business registration certificate and can receive a preferential interest rate of up to 1.0%p per annum by applying various preferential rates.

This is the first product of the YES DGB ESG brand that applies a preferential interest rate that is applied according to the sales payment performance and corporate credit card payment performance through the product, as well as a preferential interest rate of 0.1%p per annum when submitting a pledge to practice DGB ESG Healthy Earth.

DGB Daegu Bank’s ESG slogan, YES DGB, contains the will to reduce carbon (Down Carbon), be together with the local community (Grow Social), and maintain sound governance (Be Sound governance).

Entrepreneurs who wish to join can sign up at all branches of DGB Daegu Bank.

The product is a deposit-and-withdrawal-only product for business operators who need frequent deposits and withdrawals. If the preferential conditions are met, transfer fees can be waived through electronic finance.

An official from DGB Daegu Bank said, “DGB Daegu Bank, which is developing and promoting financial services that support ESG activities of small businesses and small business owners with support in connection with various related organizations, will continue to develop services that can lead the ESG activities of local companies to customers. We will make efforts to grow together with financial institutions.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]