‘Dirty game’ in electoral campaign in Argentina

Lilia Lemoine is a candidate for deputy by Freedom Advances and, in the last few hours, his name resonated in public opinion again: not for having made known a future project or proposal in the event of reaching the Congressbut for being involved in a new scandal.

In the midst of the electoral campaign in Argentina, the press released an audio that reveals that some political sectors are willing to do anything to win the October 22 elections. Even unusual strategies.

In the conversationthe applicant, in charge of the communication of LLAaddresses a person named ramiro, whom he gives instructions on how to set up the operation. For example, she tells him that she should ask a friend to put a photo of Cristina Fernández on her profile Whatsapp, while he must do the same but with the image of Milei. Also, he asks her to send him erotic photos and talk to him «as Cristina would speak».

It may interest you

«Ramiro, all you have to do is ask a friend of yours to put on Milei’s profile picture and you put on the profile picture that Cristina has on WhatsApp», Lemoine says. Then, he continues to develop the “plan” and thinks aloud: “To make it more realistic, don’t put a photo of Cristina. I mean, put Cristina and put a photo of a cleavage or something, but it’s not Cristina’s face as she sends her porn photos on her official account (sic),” he adds.

«To make it more realistic, do not put a photo of Cristina. In other words, put Cristina and put one Photo of a cleavage or something, but that it is not Cristina’s face as in her official account she sends her porn photos (sic) “, he adds.

It may interest you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

