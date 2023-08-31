it’s Zapata’s day, Roma dreams of Ramos

Il Torino he placed the shot Duvan Zapata. It had been talked about for some time, but finally, the rumor came true. Granata and Atalanta have reached an agreement for a permanent transfer. Meanwhile the Romaafter the blow Lukaku dreams of another big and puts him in his sights Sergio Ramos. Let’s see all the negotiations of these last market days.

Zapata to Turin: 95%

Duvan Zapata will be a player of today Torino. The agreement, according to reports Sportmediasetwas reached on the basis of 7 million plus 3 bonuses. The player will sign a three-year contract. With the arrival of Zapata, Juric will have more offensive solutions at his disposal and a player with unique characteristics, which he has lacked so far.

Bonucci to Lazio: 60%

The Lazio continue to hold on standby Bonucci. The doubts about the player are all Sarri’s because, according to what the Sports Courier, Lotito would already have the agreement with the Juventus player ready. The last hours of the market could therefore prove to be decisive for the future of the player. If Sarri gave his consent, Bonucci would dress in biancoceleste.

Theate alla Fiorentina: 55%

The Fiorentina keep looking for a central defender. The last idea leads to Arthur Theate. The Belgian from Rennes, second Sky Sport, is the favorite to round out the department. Leipzig would also be playing the former Bologna, but it seems that the central player has refused to wear the purple shirt. Pradè presented the first offer: a loan of 2 million with the right of redemption (which would become an obligation under particular conditions) set at 19. To be able to start the operation, however, the Viola must sell Martinez Quarta, who has several suitors.

Sergio Ramos alla Roma: 20%

The Roma after the blow Lukaku, he tries another one. There Gazzetta dello Sport speaks of an interest in the free agent Sergio Ramos which, to date, is still without a team. The Spaniard had several offers, but none convinced him. At the moment that of the former Real Madrid is only a rumor, but the Friedkins have shown that they can work wonders. Ibanez’s exit has created a numerical problem in defense which Mourinho hopes can be filled. Hence the Ramos idea.

Amrabat al Napoli: 20%

The latest entry for the midfield is related to He loved. the Moroccan midfielder could remain with the match in hand, given that Fiorentina lacks the right offer. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the last idea could be a transfer to the Napoli. The idea would be that of a loan with a redemption obligation which would allow Garcia to have a more ready player as Anguissa’s assistant.

David Luciani

