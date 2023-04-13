Sudani Net:

🕳️ The National Congress Party (the solution) appeared through community activities and programs that confused the political arena and stunned some dwarf political activists.

The National Conference appeared more powerful, broad, membership, loyalty, affiliation, and appeal

The National Conference (the political farmer) derives its system and methodology from the Islamic Movement. As a legal term, it is a (party), but it is a project for a revival civilized nation.

His strategic vision is based on Islamic principles, community values, and a movement for social change

The Islamic movement as a reference is rooted and permeated in behavior and organization in the individual and through civil society organizations and entities interacting with the issues of the nation.

Adhering to religion and values ​​to build a normal Muslim man whose principles are derived from the fact that all creatures are legislated by the worship of God on earth and His urbanization, and that life is inseparable from the movement of religiosity in its roots, methodology and treatment in all their lives

The National Congress Party was wiser and wiser in the face of the challenges of the demonization of the Sphere, driven by the dollar market value in April 2019. They were able to preserve their renaissance gains because of the tools they possessed of human power and strategic thinking, but they accepted the choice of the people in order to achieve democracy and respond to the street movement to make room for temporal options, and the National Congress lined up alongside (the opposition). Support) The National Congress Party knows all the mysteries and secrets of the microscopic parties, their weak vision and loss of the compass of change, as if they are reading the reality and current situation now

They believed that the homeland would be mortgaged to modern colonialism through agents who suckled from the breasts of political mercenaries and betrayal of the homeland, and that they would quarrel, wrestle, and divide for power and struggle over resources.

The National Congress has shown that it is the leading party for this country, pioneering its people for the political and social movement with bases and enlightened masses that are based on intellectual and value foundations of worshiping God Almighty.

The National Congress leader possesses a structural organizational fabric up to the level of villages, al-Furqan and al-Halal. It was not an elite or elitist party. It is a party that emerged and was established from the womb of society. It is led by the community to have the final decision, through coherent and coherent administrative formations and systems, and its conference of the structures and institutions of the party and the movement and its wise leadership.

The National Congress Party is based on the vision, mission, goals and objectives that lead to programs, activities and tools for societal change, interacting in the movement of renewal, keeping pace with contemporary developments, and absorbing current developments with flexibility and high organizational capacity.

The National Congress Party is based on the leadership structure that is inspired by the wisdom of the people of precedence and honesty with the succession of generations of modernity and contemporary and the challenges of the present by clearing the fields of assignment for the chain of command to manage the party

The National Congress is a changing party in its tools of effectiveness and renewed in the functions of its practical approaches. It does not know stillness and stagnation

The party continues to accept the challenges and shocks arising from a fragile political mind that does not accurately read the political reality and lacks a deep analysis of the tools of strength, emergence and survival.

The National Conference is based on principles, values, steadfastness, effectiveness, and adaptation according to the political current and society’s values, and it expresses the national conscience.

Despite the anomaly of the political decision banning the mass party from work and activities, robbing it of its constitutional and legal rights through the usurped power, and blocking freedom of organization, planning and implementation, the National Congress Party does not care about the cries of political committees in the political caterpillar stage.

Partisan committees are working and subject to intellectual and political approaches with some Islamic and national currents that do not carry the agenda of alienation and ideology.

The emergence of the National Congress Party through Ramadan activities and the interaction of its membership are nothing but salary programs and natural stimulant costs that the party has become accustomed to in its career.

It is not possible for any party, what it has reached of tyranny, tyranny, shaw and authority, to erase a party at the top of the National Congress from the political and national arena, because it is an intellectual and emotional building through the wall of principles and the idea that cannot be destroyed and is safeguarded by the barricades of conviction, honesty and sincerity to God, Lord of the Worlds.

And the certainty that is in the breasts and the faith that is rooted in their movement, stillness, transactions and worship

It seems to those who are blind that the National Congress Party has a banner that sits on the airport street as a physical structure, but it is a methodology that permeates the breasts and derives nakedness from the hearts and values ​​that are the source of behavior, dealings and virtues that walk among them togetherness, cooperation and compassion.

He who thinks that he can bypass the National Conference or the broad Islamic trend in the data and the formation of the political reality in Sudan is a loser

There is no party that can lead the conscious and prudent political street to its issues, as the National Congress and the Islamic Movement must achieve its goal.

The insolent parties remain overwhelmed and divided, to the point of dissolution, for their loss of the compass of leadership, their struggle for power under the sails of the military and the dictates of embassies, and their throwing into the arms of foreign intelligence.

The National Conference and the broad Islamic and patriotic movement appeared in this blessed month with a number of societal activities.

The root of religion in Sudanese society is a strong bond in the hearts and interests, otherwise the CEDAW project and the amendment of curricula, homosexuality and homosexuality would have been common in the societal fabric that contradicts nature, custom and traditions.

