Home » DIAN sets new rates for the wealth tax in 2024
News

DIAN sets new rates for the wealth tax in 2024

by admin
DIAN sets new rates for the wealth tax in 2024

Update of the UVT impacts the calculation of taxes on assets in the country

The Tax Value Unit (UVT) set by the National Tax and Customs Directorate, DIAN, impacts the declaration of wealth tax, since it is used as a measure to calculate various taxes in Colombia, including this one.

As of January 1, 2024, the DIAN set the Tax Value Unit (UVT) at 47,065 pesos. Since the Tax Value Unit (UVT) is updated each year, taxpayers in Colombia must adjust their tax calculations by multiplying the value of the UVT, as established in the tax statute.

According to the DIAN, those individuals or entities that have liquid assets equal to or greater than 3,388,680,000 pesos as of January 1, 2024 must file the wealth tax return. This means that people who have assets equal to or greater than 72,000 Tax Value Units.

The tax is calculated considering the total value of the assets, discounting debts and extensions permitted by the corresponding legislation. It is important to mention that this tax applies only to people who do not declare income.

The payment of this tax is made in two installments, according to the Tax Identification Number (NIT). Fees vary depending on the value of the assets reported:

For assets between 72,000 UVT, a rate of 0.5% applies. Between 122,000 and 239,000 UVT, the rate is 1%. From 239,000 UVT, the rate increases to 1.5%.

For the year 2023, the established payment dates were between May 9 and 23 for the first installment, and between September 7 and 20 for the second.

You may also like

6 topics that become (even) more important as...

Road improvement project launched in rural area of...

Ariel Henry is not welcome in the DR...

Images of the young man who died in...

Apple the clear number one!: “Berkshire is built...

Cuenca was also the site for the teachings...

Many UFO sightings were “secret military tests,” Pentagon...

Great disappointment after fire that destroyed Niels Destadsbader’s...

Rafa Pérez wants to continue preserving the essence...

Passive income: How much will Rheinmetall increase its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy