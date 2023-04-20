The 85th May Festival kicks off with Daniele Gatti directing – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 20 – Symphonic concert with music by Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss for the opening of the 85th edition of the Maggio Fiorentino Festival on Saturday April 22. On the podium the principal conductor Daniele Gatti. The inauguration of the festival will also be celebrated on April 23 with a performance by four bands in the square of the theatre. The 85th festival will continue until July 13, with a program offering 11 concerts and three opera titles.



In addition to the concert on May 10 dedicated to the ‘Viva Verdi’ project for the purchase of Villa Verdi in Sant’Agata, Gatti will be on the podium for the cycle of three concerts which between the end of June and the beginning of July will offer the complete performance of the six symphonies of Čiajkovskij and of the opera Falstaff, by Giuseppe Verdi, the last opera appointment of the Festival del Maggio.



Commenting on the situation of the opera house, which recently became a police station, Gatti said: “I couldn’t help but stay, I only expect to have the deliveries and understand what we can do from September to December. We just need to know within what limits we have to stay and then our imagination to try to set up something that is interesting in a moment in which we are in a hyperbaric chamber. We go forward one step at a time and we need everyone’s friendship. The only thing I can’t discount is quality” .



With the arrival of the extraordinary commissioner Onofrio Cutaia, Gatti added, “the first thing that was subject to an important cut was the production of the master singers. We must do our best to be able to cope with a moment of emergency, Cutaia was very Of course, we have to travel on sight, so between now and the end of the festival we have to try to concentrate our programme. My regret is that I can’t present some new productions, but they will come”. (HANDLE).

