Diego Bautista after leaving the Rural Development Agency

The former president of the Rural Development Agency (ADR), Diego Bautista, published a video on his social networks in which he said goodbye to the entity he led for a little more than 7 months, until he submitted his resignation in May. .

“Directing the Rural Development Agency has been a source of pride, we are at stake to break down barriers and build bridges so that the institutional framework is more agile, sensitive and more effective so that peasants and young people see an option to live in the countryside”, Bautista expressed.

Today I say goodbye to the Rural Development Agency@ADR_Colombia, of peasant associations, ethnic communities, youth, rural women and of all the organizations with which we work for the transformation of the countryside. I will remain very committed to this cause pic.twitter.com/KzFmuQXKVY – Diego Bautista (@diegobautista10) June 15, 2023

“There have been months of intense work organizing and restructuring in order to act and execute at the pace that the rural areas and their inhabitants need, preparing the territories for the comprehensive rural reform that is equal to the agrarian reform, plus the rural development… I leave with great satisfaction”, added the former official.

https://twitter.com/ADR_Colombia/status/1669457617641414661

After Bautista’s departure, Luis Alberto Higuera, who had been deputy technical director of the National Land Agency (ANT) and vice-rector of the National Pedagogical University, took office.

Lea: “We are determined to start”: president of the ADR on irrigation districts of the Ranchería river