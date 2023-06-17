D2/J26: the remote battle between Doumbé and Ifodjé, the whole program

The final day of D2 begins this Friday, June 16, 2023 and will end on Saturday. Koroki takes on Foadan in the opening.

The bell for the end of the second division national football championship season 2022-2023 will ring this weekend. On the program seven meetings. To this end, all eyes will be on the municipal stadium of Kara and the Municipal of Atakpamé. Since the second qualifying ticket in elite will come from the two meetings which will take place on these grounds. Second, and is in a good position to get this ticket, Doumbé faces Kotoko de Lavié. if the talking tom-toms manage to get the upper hand over the porcupines they will be in the elite next season. A priori it is a meeting within reach of the Mango club. Ifodjé from Atakpamé offers its hospitality to Étoile Filante. A match that the club of the city of seven hills will seek by all means to win hoping for a misstep from Doumbé in order to obtain its qualification. A match without stake takes place in Gbossimé between Agaza and the JCA. However, like the other derbies in the capital, this match promises to be very thrilling.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here is the complete program: