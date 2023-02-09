The well-known reporter from ‘Septimo Día’ pointed out that the cancer that affects his health is called leiomyosarcoma.

The story of the Séptimo Día journalist has touched the hearts of many people who follow him through social networks and are awaiting his progress, wishing him a speedy recovery.

According to the US National Cancer Institute, the sarcoma that affects Guauque’s health is called leiomyosarcoma: “malignant (cancerous) tumor of smooth muscle cells that arises anywhere in the body, but is more common in the uterus, the abdomen or pelvis.

“It is great that it is known which one I have (sarcoma) and it can be established which medicine they have to inject me to end that leiomyosarcoma. I start chemotherapy.