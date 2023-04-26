Home » Differential rates are established in the Circasia toll
The National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) announced that, in accordance with the provisions of Resolution No. 20233040016155, differential rates will be temporarily established at the Circasia toll station, while the infrastructure of the El Alambrado bridge on La Via is recovered. Paila-Calarca.

These differential rates will apply from category II, starting at 12:30 p.m. this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Circasia toll. According to the resolution, the Circasia toll rates were temporarily as follows:

Photo: National Infrastructure Agency

Likewise, the resolution establishes that cargo and passenger vehicles that travel through the alternate route defined: La Paila-Cartago-Pereira-Circasia-Calarcá-Bogotá, must present the payment ticket of the Cerritos II toll station to obtain the benefit at the Circasia tollbooth.

These differential rates will be valid for approximately 4 months, while the final solution of the vehicular bridge over the La Vieja river, which connects the department of Valle del Cauca with the Department of Quindío, is given.

