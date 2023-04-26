Elixir prescription for eyeglass wearers

People wearing glasses have always seemed unique to me. They seemed more intelligent and understanding than ordinary people.

As children, my brother and I used to respect and even admire those uncles and aunties who wore glasses. And we both used to pray that God would grant us the privilege of installing a fountain.

I was very fond of watching TV as a child. In our ancestral home, the TV was placed on top of a long and wide chest of drawers.

A carpet was spread in front of it, on which I used to watch all the programs from three in the afternoon to nine in the night. Eating and studying were also done there.

I used to complain of watery eyes and irritation due to constant TV watching, but I did not let any such weakness get in the way and bravely continued watching TV.

But then in 1996, Dr. Sadiq, a famous doctor of Multan, examined my eyes, after which my dream came true and I got the opportunity to wear spectacles on my eyes. My brother was very jealous because he could not get glasses till today.

It was later discovered that there were problems with the fountain. First, the nose began to ache and the ‘nose pads’ dug into the skin of the upper part of the nose in such a way that their mark became a ‘nose kiss’ for generations to come, like an old man’s footprint.

The bows behind the ears made such a noise that the scratches gave the soul a childishness. But in front of people I didn’t cry all that but tried to look more considerate.

Then at school I was awarded by the Central Students’ Association with the universal nicknames like ‘Chishmato, Aynaku, Chashmooli and Chashsh’, which are probably reserved for anyone who likes new glasses.

The attitude of the teachers suddenly changed which was somewhat painful for me. He is such that after asking questions from the whole class, the teacher would start looking at me, saying that this boy is wearing glasses, he must get the answer, so I ask him.

I used to get stuck like this. Although the case should have been the opposite. Thankfully, after two years, another boy wearing spectacles entered my class, so my burden was reduced, otherwise I was afraid that I would not get any position after studying too much.

Only those who have glasses know the pain of glasses. In the beginning, there is a lot of loss. I don’t remember if I put it somewhere. Hanging around the neck with a cord does not look good. If the fountain is not clear, confusion continues. The breath ends by blowing steam out of the mouth, but a small stain will definitely remain on a glass, which will fill all the stains.

Steam, saliva, water, tissue, handkerchief, mom’s dupatta even with a car cleaning cloth but no, it will still leave a slight mark that is horizontal with your dela sharif. will create an angle and will continue to make your life haram.

Corona has been fulfilled for those who are in need. The rubber of the bow and the mask did not just cut off the ear, but the rest of the arrangement was complete. Thankfully, someone figured out how to wear the mask by sticking the rubber in the bows, so it was saved.

Then it became difficult for those with glasses to breathe by wearing a mask. The puffs of his own nostrils would hit the mask and blur it, like the Windows 3.1 screensaver on an old computer.

I really wanted to see a windshield wiper lens available in the market.

I have calculated that by wearing spectacles, a person’s personality is given a gentle look, but when you see the same person without spectacles, he looks ‘golden’.

We are not talking about precious metal here, but about the desolation that spreads as soon as an incompetent beautifier takes off the spectacles.

Such desolation as the color of life fades away, the land begins to look barren and prone to erosion. Like the pocket of a mediciner, the deceit of a dealer or agent.

So if you’re wearing glasses, try to take them off in public less often, but if style means striking a contemplative pose with the arch of the lens under your front teeth for a few moments, I’m all for it. I have tried this recipe. It is elixir.