Given the fear of many, and the ignorance of others, the economic transition towards new technological ways of moving money continues to make its way in Pereira, where it is now possible to enjoy an exclusive gastronomic offer and pay with cryptocurrencies.

“For the only time in the history of humanity, we are experiencing an economic transition, before people paid with salt, with gold, then with paper, today we are seeing how we are moving to a digital space where you pay with a QR, through from a bank account without the need to move cash or something tangible, cryptocurrencies are the evolution of everything, the final point where we are going to reach”, said Mateo Sánchez Ospina, commercial director of Mind World Colombia, regarding the opening of Mind Caffe & Lonungue, in Pereira, an exclusive space for users and connoisseurs of the crypto economy, where it is possible to enjoy an exclusive gastronomic offer and pay with digital currency.

Historic

Since 2017, the rise of cryptocurrencies had already gained strength in the Perla del Otún, after the installation of the first bitcoin ATM in Colombia by the company Compudemano, categorizing the city as the new capital of cryptocurrencies in the country, according to a report from Semana magazine.

This company already accepted for him different types of digital currencies in payment for his technological products such as cell phones, computers, etc., adding to more than 20 other businessmen who were beginning to venture into the new digital economy, according to the media before mentioned.

Now at the beginning of 2023, the arrival of another ATM of this type in the city is known, this time at Mind Caffe & Lonungue, which allows you to buy bitcoins with pesos, or sell them and receive pesos. In this same place there is a device that allows you to buy bitcoin with coins of $500 and $1,000, to save it in a virtual wallet.

Risk

In the last 12 years in the world, cryptocurrencies have been associated with pyramids or with an even illegal business, however, the expert in the field, Mateo Sánchez, asserts that it is similar to the stock market. “It is no mystery to anyone that it is something totally legal, it is where all the largest companies in the world compete, and as in the stock market, as in the world of currencies, money is lost and earned and it is just as volatile , but what I’m getting at is that who wins or who loses depends on education, training and learning about the subject… we have to stop associating them with pyramids, or bad businesses, because like traditional money, it’s not even good nor bad, it depends on the use that is given to them” he pointed out.