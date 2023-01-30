Capcom is confident it will sell more than 40 million units of the game by the end of March this year, the end of fiscal 2023, which would be the most units the company has ever sold in a single fiscal year.

As of this writing, Capcom has sold over 29.1 million units of the game to consumers. That’s up from last year’s figure, but it’s still a long way from 40 million units sold.

How will Capcom make up the difference, you ask? Well, it seems like a lot of the company’s hopes are pinning on the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake on March 24. It’s a week before the end of the fiscal year, which means the game has a lot of heavy lifting to do.

Capcom also attributed the successful year to the sales of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset, as well as other titles that primarily consist of the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter franchises.

Of course, the Resident Evil 4 remake is going to be a big game, but Capcom may have been a little too confident about its success.

Thanks, VGC.