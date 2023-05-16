Home » Man who suffered third degree burns died in Valledupar clinic
Man who suffered third degree burns died in Valledupar clinic

Third degree burns in 60% of the body led to the death of Breiner José Calixto Hernández Yance, 38 years old. The death of this man was registered at the Alta Complejidad clinic in Valledupar, after being hospitalized for several days.

The event in which he was injured occurred in the municipality of Codazzi, where he worked as a car washer.

Precisely when he was carrying out the tasks of washing a tank of a tractor-trailer, at the moment of manipulating an aluminum rod, he touched high-voltage cables and suffered an electric shock that caused his burns.

Hernández Yance was helped by several people who were on the site and after receiving care at the Agustín Codazzi Hospital, he was transferred to Valledupar, where he died.

