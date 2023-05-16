Kılıçdaroğlu: Let’s think 10, let’s say 1

Nation Alliance Presidential Candidate and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in a message he shared on his Twitter account, “Please think of 10, let’s say 1 in everything we say to our people in the earthquake zone.”

On 28 May, it was decided to hold the second round of the Presidential elections.

Nation Alliance Presidential Candidate and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu shared on his Twitter account about the election process.

“NO POLITICS IS worthy of breaking their hearts”

Calling the citizens, Kılıçdaroğlu stated the following in his message:

* “Please, let’s say 10, let’s say 1 in everything we say to our earthquake zone people. No politics is worth breaking the hearts of those people.

* Each of our citizens, especially our earthquake victims, is above my head, regardless of their political preferences.”

