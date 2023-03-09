The first studies already suggest a positive treatment effect: A single-arm data analysis covering 153 patients showed significantly reduced symptoms and an increased quality of life after using Privio for 90 days. A randomized, controlled study with almost 600 borderline patients is currently being carried out to prove its effectiveness. With Privio, Gaia AG has already developed its seventh DiGA. Since this year, the company – as the first developer of digital therapies – has also been the 48th full member of the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (VFA) in Germany.