(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 13 APR – Sant’Anna Hospital communicates, in a note, that yesterday, 12 April, it has signed an agreement with the regional and territorial trade union organizations relating to the request for access to the extraordinary redundancy fund for its employees starting from 19 April 2023.



“The social shock absorber – continues the note – will be provided on a rotational basis to allow the nursing home to have the professional figures necessary to gradually resume activities, starting with the reopening of the analysis laboratories and outpatient clinics, which will be progressively followed by the wards. It is the firm will of Sant’Anna Hospital to return to full operations as soon as possible. The availability of employees initially on part-time work, according to a mechanism of alternation with equal duties, is the first step in this direction. The ultimate goal is to reintegrate everyone at full service using the CIGS for a period of less than 12 months”.



“With this agreement – comments Maurizio Ippolito, sole administrator of Sant’Anna Hospital – we confirm our commitment to implement the necessary measures for the protection of families and to guarantee the future of the structure.



We intend to continue unabated on this path, with the aim of bringing the nursing home back to full operation and restoring its central role in local healthcare. We are working to resolve the issues still pending with the employees, relating to the integration of the salaries for 2022 and the first two months of 2023. For this purpose, it will be important to obtain as soon as possible the amount still due from the Provincial Health Authority for the services already provided, amounting to over 2.2 million euros”. (ANSA).

