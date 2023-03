“Prohibition doesn’t work, I prefer the English method.” Umberto Tirelli, scientific and health director of Tirelli Medical in Pordenone, former chief physician at Cro di Aviano, rejects the hypothesis of a total ban on smoking.

With a premise.

“I’m against smoking and smoking is bad for you.”

Ma…

«Prohibition doesn’t work just as cigarette packets with death painted on them, anti-smoking centers and medicines don’t work. Let’s take note that it’s a drug.”

Why?

“When you start…