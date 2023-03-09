news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

As we wrote in our Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty review, it’s a very challenging adventure, especially since the first boss has a reputation for being unreasonable.

This is something that many players experienced when the game premiered last week, as it’s also included with Xbox Game Pass. The latter led to a lot of people trying it, but it seems like the vast majority of Xbox gamers just decided it wasn’t their cup of tea.

As TrueAchievements noted, only 33 percent of gamers on Xbox managed to get past the first boss. Since Game Pass makes it free to try new games, we can imagine many people doing so, only to realize how steep it was to start with. Only 2% of Xbox gamers actually unlocked achievements related to the final story.

Did you manage to beat the first boss in Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty, or do you think it’s just not for you?

