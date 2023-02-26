Home News Digital Value launches operation for transfer to Euronext Milan market From Reuters
News

Digital Value launches operation for transfer to Euronext Milan market From Reuters

by admin
Digital Value launches operation for transfer to Euronext Milan market From Reuters
© Reuters. Sede di Euronext and Parigi. 21 novembre 2019/REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) – Digital Value has started the listing process on the regulated market Euronext (EPA:) Milan compared to the current segment of the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange.

According to a note, “the translisting operation on the Euronext Milan regulated market is aimed at allowing the company to benefit from greater liquidity of its shares and visibility on the part of the market and institutional investors”.

The project will be submitted for approval to the next shareholders’ meeting on April 5-6.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Stefano Bernabei)

See also  Covid: 29,575 positive, 146 victims

You may also like

A Colombia marked by extreme poverty

Will the peak and plate change in Bogotá...

CCP officials deliberately leaked secrets, and Xi Jinping...

Hello! How are you?

From friend to friend – We are children...

What are the worst paid professions in Colombia?

China Association of Zoological Gardens: The cause of...

They live in the street – El Diario

Gaggio Tech completes its hirings, positive closure of...

Tragic accident in southern Neiva

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy