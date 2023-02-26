© Reuters. Sede di Euronext and Parigi. 21 novembre 2019/REUTERS/Charles Platiau



MILAN (Reuters) – Digital Value has started the listing process on the regulated market Euronext (EPA:) Milan compared to the current segment of the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange.

According to a note, “the translisting operation on the Euronext Milan regulated market is aimed at allowing the company to benefit from greater liquidity of its shares and visibility on the part of the market and institutional investors”.

The project will be submitted for approval to the next shareholders’ meeting on April 5-6.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Stefano Bernabei)