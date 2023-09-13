Home » Erik Rodríguez, technical assistant of Costa Rica, passed away
Erik Rodríguez, technical assistant of Costa Rica, passed away

Erik Rodríguez, technical assistant of Costa Rica, passed away

The technical assistant of the Costa Rican national team, Erick Rodríguez, died this Tuesday during an international tour that the Central American team made in Europe, as confirmed by the Soccer Federation of said country.

“The Costa Rican Football Federation regrets to announce the death of the technical assistant of the senior team, Erick Rodríguez Santamaría” who last Saturday “presented a health issue during the transfer from Amsterdam, Netherlands,” says the team’s statement.

Apparently the strategist had a health complication during the trip. Those close to the man arrived in Europe, specifically Zagreb, but unfortunately his diagnosis worsened over time.

“The FCRF expressed that it regrets this news, and at the same time is working on all the details for the repatriation of the body, together with the Costa Rican embassy in Netherlands“said the football entity.

