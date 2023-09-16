Dignitaries from China and ASEAN Countries to Attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo Highlighting Three Major Features

Dignitaries from China and many ASEAN countries are set to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be present at the event and will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the Business and Investment Summit.

The expo, which will take place from September 16th to 19th, will showcase three major features. The first feature is the emphasis on strategic docking and the establishment of a new consensus on open cooperation. A side event titled “Institutional Opening: New Pattern of Regional Economic Development” will be held, where representatives from ASEAN countries will discuss topics such as rules, regulations, management, and standards. The event aims to promote the expansion of institutional opening up in the region and facilitate communication among participants.

The second feature of the expo is the focus on multi-bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as Free Trade Area 3.0, RCEP, and the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. Various activities will be held to help regional enterprises better understand and navigate the new economic and trade rules, ultimately enhancing collaboration and sharing the dividends of RCEP.

Lastly, the expo highlights the importance of green intelligence and innovative cooperation. Special exhibition areas will be dedicated to showcasing intelligent equipment, digital technology, advanced technology, green building materials, and smart homes. This initiative aims to promote green and low-carbon technologies and applications, contributing to the achievement of “peak carbon neutrality” and fostering regional green development.

The China-ASEAN Expo will see the participation of nearly 2,000 companies, including top 500 companies from around the world and China, as well as small giant companies specializing in new technologies. Notable exhibitors include leading companies from ASEAN countries and international firms from Japan, Korea, India, and Hungary.

This year’s expo holds significant importance as it seeks to promote open cooperation, foster industrial collaboration, and drive sustainable development through green innovation. With the presence of prominent dignitaries and industry leaders, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo is expected to serve as a valuable platform for economic and trade exchanges between China and ASEAN countries.

