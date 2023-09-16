Fernando Botero, the Colombian sculptor, has died: he was 91 years old

Mourning in the art world. The famous Colombian sculptor died today at the age of 91 Fernando Botero, universally known for the voluminous human figures represented in his works. His ability to portray the human figure, both male and female, with generous curves and almost surreal shapesgave his paintings and sculptures an atmosphere of magical realism similar to that of the works of the acclaimed Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez. This distinctive style had made him famous throughout the world thanks to the diffusion of posters and placards depicting his most famous works.

The news is confirmed by the Colombian newspaper Timewhich defines Botero as «the greatest Colombian artist of all time». The death of the Medellin-born sculptor was initially announced by the broadcaster In Radio. The newspaper The Herald at first he spoke of a hospitalization in a clinic in Pietrasanta, Versilia, where he spent a lot of time. But it was later clarified that the artist had been hospitalized for suspected pneumonia and then returned home.

His daughter Lina Botero, speaking to Snail Radio, explained that he died this morning in the Principality of Monaco: “He had been in very poor health for five days because he had contracted pneumonia,” he said. “He died at the age of 91, he had an extraordinary life and he passed away at the right time,” said his shocked daughter, who remembered him as a person “who dedicated his life to his country, who it was the object of his artistic work.”

The former president of the country, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos, was among the first to comment on the news on X: «We are deeply sorry for the passing of Fernando Botero, one of the greatest Colombian and world artists. Always generous towards his country, a great friend and enthusiast peace builder. Our most sincere condolences to his entire family,” Santos wrote.

For the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petrois dead “the painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues». Botero was born in Medellin, in the center of the country, on 19 April 1932 and is considered among the greatest artists of the twentieth century.

According to the director of W Radio in Bogota, Sánchez Cristo, Botero, who had recently lost his wife and was still painting until last week, was hit in the Principality of Monaco where he lived, by a severe form of pneumonia which forced him to be hospitalized.

In the last hours, despite the seriousness of his physical condition, the artist had asked to be able to return “to the tranquility of his home” and, for this reason, left the hospital.

Personal and artistic history

Fernando Botero, born in Medellín on 19 April 1932, linked his fame to a “plastic” style, marked by large shapes, matured since the 1950s when, misunderstood by the Colombian cultural environment, he moved to Mexico where he discovered for the first time the possibility of broadening the forms of his creations.

Botero, passed away in his home in Monte Carlohad only been a few months since the wifethe artist of Greek origin Sophia Vari with whom he shared a passion for Tuscany, she passed away last May. This is a characteristic that becomes his “trademark” and characterizes his many works left around the world.

His career begins when, still very young, he exhibited for the first time in 1948 in Medellín. In 1952 he won second prize at the 9th Salon of Colombian artists, organized in the National Library of Bogota, with «On the coast». A success that allows him to obtain a cash prize which he invests in his artistic education.

Travel to Europe: in Spain he visits the Prado Museum in Madrid, where he also discovers the works of Francisco Goya and Titian, among others. In Paris he is confronted with French avant-garde art and decides to take an interest in the ancient painters. He arrives in Italy: a passion for our country that will return in his maturity when he decides to choose Pietrasanta, in Tuscany, as his homeland of choice by living there for a long time.

Always traveling between continents, he returned to Latin America in 1958 where he obtained his chair of painting at the Bogotá Academy of Art. His success consolidated: he obtained first prize at the 11th Salon with the work “The Wedding Room” while in the same year he exhibited in Washington at the Gres Gallery.

Since 1959 it has been the time of study of the art of Diego Velázquez. In 1966, after having been in the United States, he continued his studies and perfected his art, organizing his first exhibition in Europe, in Germany to be precise, followed by a new exhibition held at Milwaukee Art Center. He began to exhibit both in the Old Continent and in the United States.

In 1969 a Paris, where he settled in 1973 and continues to dedicate himself to sculpture while in 1983 he returns to Italy and opens a studio in Pietrasanta, Tuscany, where he lives for a few months of the year. He leaves a legacy to the town of Versilia numerous works including two frescoes on the theme of Paradise and Hell in the church of Misericordia.

His art attracts not only enthusiasts but also thieves: October 21, 2007 seven bronze statues are stolen from his studio (‘Adam’, ‘The Dog’, ‘Pintail Cat’, ‘Woman with Hand in Her Hair’, ‘Dancer in Dress’, ‘Dancer in Motion’ and ‘Sparrow‘) for a value of approximately 4 million euros. In May 2008 three of the statues were found and those responsible for the theft were arrested.

The portal www.versiliamo.com writes that the artist appears to have ancient Italian origins. In fact, way back in 1780, the brothers Giuseppe and Paolo Botero left for Medellin from the port of Genoa.

Greetings from his beloved Tuscany

«It is with deep sorrow that I learn of the passing of Fernando Botero, a great friend of Tuscany. His works were a bridge between cultures and a reflection of universal beauty. His presence here enriched our land, and his creative spirit will continue to inspire us.”

With these words the President of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani wanted to remember the Colombian artistvery close to Tuscany, where many of his works are found, in particular Pietrasanta (Lucca) where he also lived, with his sculptures spread throughout the city.

«Di Pietrasanta who had adopted him said: “I fell in love with this corner of Tuscany and these people the first time I landed here”. Our condolences go to his family and to all those who loved his art, he will live forever among us with his eternal works”, concluded Giani.

His signature on the best Brunello di Montalcino

Fernando Botero had also consolidated a relationship with Montalcino, the Sienese village famous for its wine. As Montalcinonews.com reports, in fact, in 2002 granted the use of one of his works, «The Rape of Europa»for 9,000 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino 1997, the best vintage of the twentieth century.

Unique collector’s items sold “en primeur” for charitable purposeswith the proceeds which were then donated to the populations affected by the earthquake that devastated Umbria and the Marche.

The Montalcino cellars made part of their wine available and Botero signed a special label for bottles that were truly out of the ordinary, both from an objective point of view – for the extraordinary quality of the ’97 vintage and for Botero’s label (the work depicted was part of the painter’s personal collection) – is symbolic, as it bears witness to a concrete initiative of solidarity which brought together the world of Montalcino wine and a great exponent of international art .

«They had asked me other times to lend the works for labels – Botero said on that occasion to WineNews – this time I agreed because it was the Brunello di Montalcino, the Rolls Royce of Italian wines. It gives me great pleasure to see one of my works on a bottle of Brunello. I have a very good relationship with wine, I discovered it in Italy and I have never missed a day without drinking it.”

The mayor of Pietrasanta: “He gave so much to this land, we will always be grateful to him”

«If Pietrasanta, today, is that cradle of art and craftsmanship that everyone in the world knows and appreciates, it is thanks to the love of great personalities such as Fernando Botero». This is the tribute from the mayor of Pietrasanta (Lucca) Alberto Stefano Giovannetti, to the Colombian artist who passed away today at the age of 91 and just over four months after the death of his wife, Sophia Vari.

«He fell in love with Pietrasanta – continues Giovannetti – and thanks to this passion of his our city has grown, in culture and prestige: he gave so much to our land, to the artisan workshops and I am sure that the memory and gratitude of this community will remain, unchanged and imperishable, in the years to come.”

Awarded honorary citizenship in 2001, Botero lived in Pietrasanta continuously since 1983: not only did he create numerous works in the artistic foundries (Mariani, Versiliese, Del Chiaro, L’Arte, Da Prato, Tesconi, Navari) and in the laboratories (Cervietti, Giuseppe Giannoni, Roberta Giovannini, Associated Sculptors) but he also bought a house, under the Roccawhich became a family meeting point for him.

«A great pain – added, moved, Adolfo Agolini, owner of the Mariani Fonderia – because Botero, in addition to being a great artist, for us he was above all a great friend».

His habits were well known in the city: to the sea on a red scooter, the aperitif in the bars in Piazza Duomo, the frequenting of the restaurants in the historic centre. Then his creations, of which Pietrasanta is still scattered today: «His “Warrior”, in Piazza Matteotti – recalls the mayor – was one of the first donations made by an artist to the city: in this too, Botero was a pioneer ».

They also bear his signature the two large frescoes inside the Church of the Misericordia (1993) and the plaster models donated to the Museum of Sketches (“Adam”, “Woman with an umbrella” and “Eve”).

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, in 2012, a large exhibition was set up in the city with over 70 works exhibited between the Sant’Agostino complex and Piazza Duomo. Finally, in 2020, Botero donated a painting to the Municipality for the international charity auction held with Sothesby’s in support of the Versilia hospital, during the health emergency. “To the family members – concludes Giovannetti – the most sincere condolences from the entire municipal administration”.

