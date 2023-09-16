The Peace Ark Hospital Ship Receives Praise for Successful Medical Mission in Five Countries

The Peace Ark hospital ship has successfully completed its “Harmony Mission-2023” mission, which involved visits to and the provision of medical services in five countries: Kiribati, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and East Timor. The ship departed from Dili Port in East Timor on the 10th of September to return home.

During the visit, the media from the visited countries closely followed and reported on the activities of the Peace Ark. The media outlets highly praised the considerate, professional, and efficient services provided by the Chinese Navy hospital ship. In Kiribati, President Ta-Nehi Mamau promoted the news of the Peace Ark’s visit through the official account of the Presidential Palace. Local media such as Kiri National BPA Radio, KiriOne TV, and “New Star” extensively covered the visit and developments of the medical services provided. Local netizens expressed their gratitude on social media platforms, flooding them with messages of appreciation.

The Peace Ark’s visit to Tonga also garnered significant attention from the local media and caused a “Peace Ark” craze on Tongan social media platforms. The Tongan English-language media outlet “Tonga Wind” published an article reporting the ship’s arrival and the role it played in deepening the friendship between the two countries. The National Broadcasting Commission of Tonga broadcasted live the welcome ceremony of the Peace Ark, as well as the cultural team’s departure from Tonga Middle School and Nuku’alofa Primary School. Tongan government officials and members of the royal family welcomed the Peace Ark through articles published on their official accounts and personal social media accounts.

During the visit to Vanuatu, the English newspaper “Daily Post” dedicated ample space each day to cover the story of the Peace Ark’s visit. One of the articles highlighted the successful completion of a laparoscopic cholecystectomy by a nurse at the Vila Central Hospital onboard the Peace Ark. Political figures, including the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Health, and the deputy prime minister, as well as local internet celebrities, expressed their welcome to the hospital ship’s visit through official Facebook accounts and personal social media accounts. Local netizens praised the positive role of the Peace Ark’s visit and expressed their gratitude and tribute to the Chinese medical staff.

In the Solomon Islands, the local media outlet “Solomon Star” published an in-depth report titled “The first visit of the Peace Ark ‘stole’ the hearts of the people.” The article described the enthusiasm of the Solomon people to see a doctor at the Peace Ark, with many queuing up at 6 a.m. Several pre-screening areas were filled with people seeking medical treatment, as they considered it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Throughout the mission, the Peace Ark organized media open days, during which 35 foreign media reporters were invited to board the ship. In East Timor, 12 media reporters actively participated in the opening of the Peace Ark. The media outlets included the East Timor National News Agency, “Voice of East Timor,” and “The Independent.” One report mentioned a father who took his child to see a doctor and commended the excellent and professional services provided by the Chinese doctors. Many people in East Timor benefited from the free medical services provided by the Peace Ark, expressing their hopes for a lasting friendship between the two countries.

On September 5, during a physical examination and treatment on the ship, East Timor President Horta expressed his gratitude by taking photos with the officers and soldiers of the Peace Ark. He stated, “I want to record this moment. East Timor will always thank you! You are welcome to come again!”

