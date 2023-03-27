The highest rector of Colombian soccer came out in defense of José Fernando Salazar, a leader who has been involved in recent times. In strong controversies.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

With a surprising statement, the Major Division of Colombian soccer, Dimayor, spoke out this Sunday after the threats that José Fernando Salazar, the top shareholder of Águilas Doradas, a team with a good presence in the national league, has been subjected to.

This after last Sunday, March 19, the sports leader received two intimidating letters at his home accompanied by two firearm projectiles, which generated repudiation and rejection in the Colombian football family.

“DIMAYOR, headed by its president, Fernando Jaramillo Giraldo, expresses its solidarity with this situation, and urges the authorities to guarantee the safety and integrity of the Salazar Olano family,” said the entity.

According to Dimayor, the threats against Salazar add to those already suffered by other directors of Colombian professional soccer in recent months, which is detrimental to the safety of the protagonists of the show.

“For this reason, we call on all authorities to investigate and identify its origin and take the necessary measures to provide the necessary security and tranquility to those affected,” the sports entity added in its letter.

It should be noted that, as revealed by Salazar himself, the threats did not originate from economic reasons, on the contrary, they would be based on ending their existence.

Given this, the leader filed the respective complaint to clarify who or who is behind these events and verify the real motives for said threats.

Player of Independiente Medellín denounced that he was threatened by the owner of Rionegro Águilas

A new scandal has shaken Colombian professional soccer in the last few hours, after serious complaints by the Independiente Medellín player, the defender Andrés Cadavid, who indicated that he was threatened with a firearm at the end of the match that his team won 2-1 against Eagles; for the fourth date of the home runs of the Colombian league.

According to what the soccer player stated, the top shareholder of the Dorado team, José Fernando Salazar, would have intimidated him outside the Atanasio Girardot stadium. And one of the leader’s bodyguards, apparently, took out a firearm when he was preparing to go to his house, in a fact that caused him indignation.