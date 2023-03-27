Jannik Sinner confirms his excellent form in the United States. With the victory against Grigor Dimitrov reaches the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miamihaving already reached the semifinal at the Indian Wellswhere it was stopped by Carlos Alcaraz. The South Tyrolean beat the Bulgarian by two sets to zero, with the score of 6-3 6-4taking his revenge after their only precedent in 2020 at the Foro Italico di Romawhere he was defeated. The number 11 in the ATP ranking will now face the Russian Andrei Rublev, seeded number 6: four previous ones in his career, with a balance of two victories each. Sinner isn’t the only Italian left on the draw Florida: in fact, in the night Lorenzo Sonego on center court vs Francis Tiafoe a place in the round of 16 is played.

With the success against Dimitrov, Sinner is getting closer and closer to the goal of returning to the club Top 10 of world tennis. At the moment the ninth place in the ranking is played above all with Taylor Fritz (current n.9) e Hubert Hurkacz. The results of the Miami Open will define the ranking with which the clay court season will begin, where Sinner has to defend the quarterfinals at Montecarlo it’s at Roma.