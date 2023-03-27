After having signed the notable “Far” (19), the Valencians third sun they venture with a new work for which the greatest novelty is produced by the incorporation of María Inglés to replace Adrián Polo on bass. It is also worth noting the addition of the great Santi García to the production. These two new elements add points to the making of a record with enough excuses to delve into its seams.

From a song like “Hoy”in which they are reminiscent of how they would sound Guided By Voices from having Tom Verlaine as a soloist, to the memory of the space-rock displayed by the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club in “Song to say goodbye”the quartet displays a melting pot of references full of edges, within which also fits the closest they have ever come to putting together a hit, with “Remember”in which the echo of The Cure is present throughout three minutes of pure reverie.

From the other end of their radius of action, they are capable of reminding us of the medieval Popol Vuh in "#01" or of making us believe in a synth gaze version of The Smiths in "Feeling". At all times, we witness a sincere demonstration of the powers and ambitions of a group that, through this chain of songs, seems to have found its axis of rotation. One through which they make good the existence of groups that deny their origin and prefer to do as in the nineties, when Spanish indie was a small Anglophile region in which the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, Pixies, Sonic Youth reigned. and My Bloody Valentine.

In a certain way, this work supposes a jacuzzi to the past, where krautrock winks also fit, such that in “In the valley of stone”, and other aspects that, in any case, avoid any echo that could contaminate his more than successful indie Tower of Babel. The same one that, thanks to works like this one, makes us think about how healthy it is, sometimes, to remember what Spanish pop was like three decades ago.

