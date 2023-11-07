Diniz spoke about the match against Colombia for the qualifiers

Brazil’s interim coach Fernando Dinizstated this Monday that the visit to Colombia on November 16 and the match against Argentina five days later at the Maracaná are among the most difficult for the Canarinha in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“They will be difficult because historically they are two adversaries that have always been difficult for Brazil”Diniz stated at the press conference in which he announced those called up for both games.

Diniz explained that Argentina, in addition to being the current world champion, It has several of the best players in its history.

“Colombia is one of the teams that in recent decades has gained a lot of visibility worldwide.. His players are playing in the European leagues and standing out. And playing in Barranquilla is difficult,” he stated.

Nevertheless, The Brazilian coach did not mention anything about the rumors that would indicate that the Brazilian team would not go to Colombia for security reasons. of his players after the news of the kidnapping of the Colombian soccer player’s father, Luis Díaz, became known.

