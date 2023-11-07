Potential Lineup Changes for FC Barcelona in Champions League Clash Against Shakhtar Donetsk

CHANGES IN BARÇA’S ELEVEN?

FC Barcelona is on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League. They need a point to secure their ‘ticket’ to the next phase and the match against Shakhtar Donetsk, this Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m. (6:45 PM CET), could be the ideal opportunity to sign the goal. The Blaugrana know the challenge they have ahead of them and will seek full victories in the group stage to ‘secure’ first place, which will be played against Porto.

For the occasion, Xavi Hernández has only two casualties: Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto. Both are in the infirmary recovering from their respective injuries and should be back after the national team break, for the visit to Rayo Vallecano. The good news is that the players who had recently come out of the infirmary have added rhythm and the coach will have the opportunity to energize his approach. With that in mind, here’s our lineup forecast:

Shakhtar Donetsk-FC Barcelona probable alignments:

XI del Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyik; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviienko, Azarov; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Newerton; y Sikan.

XI del FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kound, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Gündogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski and Ferran.

Ter Stegen

The Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is coming off a splendid performance against Real Sociedad in which he became the great leader of the Blaugrana team. The objective is to repeat the good feelings against a Shakhtar Donetsk team that has been the only team capable of scoring a goal in three days of the Champions League. Barça needs a great performance from him.

Cancelo-Koundé-Christensen-Balde

In defense there could be many changes. Joao Cancelo could return to right back after two games in which he has assumed a much more advanced position. Besides, The two-center system can return, with Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen to give both Araújo and Iñigo Martínez a rest. On the left wing, Alejandro Balde could appear again, although there are chances that he will rest and Marcos Alonso will come in.

Gündogan-Romeu-Gavi

Oriol Romeu could be the big news for Barça’s midfield, after not playing against Real Sociedad. He is adding very few minutes in the last few games, but it could be his great opportunity to vindicate himself in Xavi Hernández’s plans. Everything seems to indicate that Gavi and Ílkay Gündogan aim to be in the XI, as usual, with the alternatives of Pedri González and Fermín López.

Leaf-Lewandowski-Ferran

Finally, there could also be movements up front. In the last few hours it has been reported that Joao Félix could remain on the bench after two months in which he has played everything. Ferran Torres could replace him on the left to bring in Raphinha on the right and Lewandowski, again, as a center forward. The three want to vindicate themselves.

The match between Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Barcelona promises to be an exciting one, with potential changes in Barça’s starting lineup. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the performance of Ter Stegen in goal, as well as the defensive changes in Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, and Balde. The midfield could see Romeu, Gündogan, and Gavi taking charge, while up front, Torres, Raphinha, and Lewandowski aim to make an impact.

All eyes will be on this crucial Champions League encounter, as Barça looks to secure their place in the round of 16 and continue their journey in the tournament.

