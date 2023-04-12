Home News Dinkelsbühl/Fichtenau | Cross-border “green gas station”
Dinkelsbühl/Fichtenau | Cross-border “green gas station”

Dinkelsbühl/Fichtenau | Cross-border “green gas station”

“Energy transition is only possible together”. Under this motto, the city of Dinkelsbühl and the municipality of Fichtenau in Baden-Württemberg are planning a so-called “green gas station”. At the A7 Dinkelsbühl/Fichtenau exit, a gas station with 160 e-charging stations, four gas pumps and shopping facilities is to be built. Both municipalities announced this in a joint press release. Accordingly, there should be conference and training rooms, restaurants and a motel on the area of ​​around 3 hectares. The city council will discuss the cross-state project in a special session next Tuesday.

