Two thirds fantastic, the third a heart attack. But we grabbed it, Pardubice defender Čerešňák rejoiced

Pardubice played two thirds as if from partes. They led 2:0 in the 5th minute and doubled their lead after two thirds. But then something happened that even the sold-out Werk Arena couldn’t believe. The Třinec ice hockey players significantly improved in the third part and in the 54th minute, after Andrej Nestrašil’s goal in the power play, they pulled within a single goal difference. Nevertheless, in the 6th match of the semi-final series, they fell by a score of 3:5, and the battle for the final thus returns to the east of the Czech Republic.

