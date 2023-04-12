The police of LouisvilleKentucky, released the video of bodycam of the officers who promptly intervened for the shooting at Old National Bank, in which six people died. In the images, the suspect starts shooting at their patrol car, but then the cops manage to enter the bank and kill the killer after a firefight. The perpetrator of the bank massacre was an employee who had bought legally a semi-automatic assault rifle Ar-15 and that he probably wanted to take revenge for what would be fired soon

