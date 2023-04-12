Home World Louisville massacre, US police release footage shot by the agents’ bodycams
World

Louisville massacre, US police release footage shot by the agents’ bodycams

by admin
Louisville massacre, US police release footage shot by the agents’ bodycams

The police of LouisvilleKentucky, released the video of bodycam of the officers who promptly intervened for the shooting at Old National Bank, in which six people died. In the images, the suspect starts shooting at their patrol car, but then the cops manage to enter the bank and kill the killer after a firefight. The perpetrator of the bank massacre was an employee who had bought legally a semi-automatic assault rifle Ar-15 and that he probably wanted to take revenge for what would be fired soon

The article Louisville massacre, US police disseminate footage shot by the agents’ bodycams comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  JMGO N1 ULTRA DLP triple laser 4K

You may also like

The Madrid cycle Sesión Vermú completes its interesting...

a woman to Terna, the Donnarumma case

Roger Waters seeks injunction to overturn censorship by...

Udinese market / After Zemura, Marino ready to...

Oil at year highs, Kurdish exports still blocked

Irma Serjanić changed her religion and accepted Orthodoxy...

Alon Bar: “Israel embraces Parini’s family, we are...

COMAU / More flexibility for Hycan electric vehicles...

United States, Trump: “I will run for the...

Lorenzo Musetti about Novak Djokovic | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy