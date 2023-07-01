Dior, new boutique in Forte dei Marmi in a 20th century villa – Tuscany

Not just an exhibition space, a building dedicated to the world of the maison

(ANSA) – FORTE DEI MARMI (LUCCA), JULY 01 – The Dior maison has a new home in Forte dei Marmi (Lucca). The brand inaugurated its new boutique in the city center last night: not just a simple exhibition space for the collections, but an entire 20th-century villa dedicated to the entire Dior world. Uninhabited for some time, the villa has been completely renovated thanks to a renovation that has maintained the architectural references of the period, mixing them with the contemporary touch typical of the maison. The entrance is adorned with a large ‘rose des vents’ mosaic signed by the artist Cristiano Alviti, who was also involved in the creation of other details inside the boutique. Furthermore, outside the villa there is a garden, set up as an oasis dotted with plants and palm trees: here two terraces reveal summer lounges and umbrellas covered with the iconic toile de Jouy print. One more detail: on the balustrades and gates there are the emblems of the maison, including the initials ‘cd’.



Celebrating Italian craftsmanship, the interior of the villa pays homage to local materials: for example, the floor, which recalls the original, is covered with hand-made tiles from a Tuscan manufacturer.



On the first floor there are the women’s and men’s collections, respectively imagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, and an exhibition space with jewelery and Dior Maison creations. In addition to leather goods and shoes, the boutiques also stock the fragrances of the Christian Dior Private Collection. Finally the furnishings: some pieces are signed by big names in the world of design, from Ico Parisi to Cini Boeri and Irene Maria Ganser. (HANDLE).



