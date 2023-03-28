Home News Director of the Police led the evacuation of an injured uniformed officer in the rural area of ​​Yopal
Director of the Police led the evacuation of an injured uniformed officer in the rural area of ​​Yopal

General Henry Armando Sanabria Cely, Director General of the Colombian National Police, together with the Casanare Police Commander, Colonel Efraín García, led the search operation for 8 uniformed officers with whom communication was lost for several hours.

The police officers were patrolling in the township of El Morro, when one of them suffered a fall that affected his mobility, because they were in a remote area, they could not establish communication with the central office in Yopal, a situation that triggered the alert from their superiors.

To safeguard the integrity of their companion and due to weather conditions and tactical security, they had no other option than to stay overnight in the bush, until they were found in the sector known as Pozo Pauto J del Cusiana.

The injured uniformed man was evacuated to be treated by the emergency room and it was confirmed that he is evolving satisfactorily.

