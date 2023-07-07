Director’s notes of “Jack of Cups”

I wanted to dedicate to my grandparents something that represented a part of me, of my life path.

The current house under renovation that they bequeathed to me was the best pretext to describe what they have been and will always be for me.

The card game represented at the beginning of the short film takes me back in time, when my grandparents taught me to play Scopa as a child.

Each card played by the youngest protagonist represents a problem that the boy is facing in his life.

The elder, every time he eats a card, tries to solve his problems.

Suddenly the older figures disappear and the young man finds himself lost navigating a dark path full of unexpected events. But it is in the darkest moment that he will understand that he always has help.

With this short film I tried to tell the support and protection that our loved ones constantly give us, even when unfortunately they are no longer physically present.

The goal is to convey to the viewer the restlessness that the protagonist experiences during his search for himself and along his growth path, then arriving at the final resolution, leading him to let off steam in a sense of relief and amazement.

The visual experience should feel like a long dream that ends not with an awakening but with a new awareness.

Fabio Ravioli

