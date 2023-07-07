Home » Hell! But Kvitová also coped with unexpected harassment
Hell! But Kvitová also coped with unexpected harassment

Tennis player Petra Kvitová managed to overcome a number of unpleasant circumstances at Wimbledon today. In the 2nd round, she won twice over the Belarusian Aljaksandra Sasnovičová 6:2, in the hot weather she succeeded on the not very popular court number 2 and also managed flying insects. The two-time winner of the tournament avenged a five-year-old elimination in London against her four-year-younger opponent and told reporters that she does not expect an easy match against Serbian Natalija Stevanovic even in the next stage.

