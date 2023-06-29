disabled parking – Tiscali News

After seeing the damaged car, he went to the police station to file a complaint. But the officers withdrew his license and imposed a fine

He first parked his car in a place reserved for the disabled, demonstrating little civic sense afterwards he went to the police station to report that his car had been damaged. But the policemen, in addition to recording the statements of a young Albanian, have them driver’s license withdrawn and fined for parking in a reserved place. Bitter surprise, therefore, for the 22-year-old who had gone to a shopping center in Novara and left the car in the first available place. Too bad he wasn’t for everyone.

The police reported the incident on their Facebook page. The motorist – reads the official press release – “was sanctioned in reference to article 158 of the highway code since he had parked in the space reserved for the disabled and at the same time the Albanian driving license was withdrawn, as despite having been resident in Italian territory for more than a year, he had not converted the title of guidea”.

According to some witnesses breaking the windshield and scratching the side was a man on crutches who, thanks to the security cameras, was identified and reported in a state of freedom for damage.

