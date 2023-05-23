Disapproval of Petro reaches 60%

The president’s disapproval has risen dramatically again, according to the most recent Opinometro Datexco poll. The way in which President Gustavo Petro is ruling Colombia is still questionable by a large part of the population.

The president’s image shot up once again and reached 60% disagreement in the most recent Datexco poll for W Radio. Between May 3 and 5, 2023, a sample of 700 people were questioned. Only 32% of them gave a favorable assessment of Petro’s management; not the rest

The survey that has not been well received by the president’s supporters since they warn that the moment at that time was difficult for Petro. At that time he had been shaken by ministers and had also delivered his speech from the balcony of the Casa de Nariño in the framework of the Labor Day holiday.

The survey specifically asked: “Do you agree or disagree with President Gustavo Petro encouraging a mobilization from the balcony of the house in Nariño?”, and the results were disapproving because, of those who responded, 68% disapproved of the balconazos and only 20% supported it.

51% of those surveyed said they were uncomfortable with such changes, while 31% said they were okay with the unexpected and rapid change of a significant part of the ministerial cabinet.

The survey also addressed another frequently asked question: total peace. The participants rated the topic on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 represents a very negative perception and 5 represents a very positive perception, to measure the perceptions of Colombians in this regard. The results showed that the topic only slightly decreased this time, getting 2 points this time compared to 2 points in February.