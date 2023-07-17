Disciplinary Review and Investigation Initiated for Those Responsible in Fuxin Coal Mine Accident Concealment

Persons responsible for concealing the accident at Fuxin Coal Mine in Liaoning are undergoing disciplinary review, supervision, and investigation, according to the Liaoning Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision.

After the accident at Fuxin Honglin Coal Mine, the Liaoning Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection formed an investigation team to identify accountability and investigate the causes behind the incident. Li Xueqing, Director of the Third Department of Supervision and Law Enforcement of the Liaoning Bureau of the State Mine Safety Supervision Bureau, Di Xiaodong, Director of the State Emergency Security and Market Safety Supervision and Law Enforcement Center, and three other relevant individuals are currently undergoing disciplinary inspection and supervision by the Fuxin Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision. Additionally, Ning Deshuang, Director of the Coal Industry Transformation and Development Bureau of Fuxin City, is under investigation by the Fuxin City Supervisory Committee for suspected serious violations of the law.

The accident at Honglin Coal Mine on June 27 resulted in seven fatalities and seven injuries. After the incident, the mine intentionally concealed the accident. However, on July 4, the Fuxin Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government became aware of the safety production accident and immediately formed an investigation team. Various departments, including coal mine management, emergency management, and public security, were involved in the investigation. The public security organ also filed a case against the accident and took necessary actions against those responsible. The Discipline Inspection Commission also initiated an investigation in response to the incident.

The concealment of accidents in mines poses a serious threat to the safety of workers and undermines public trust. It is essential that those responsible for such misconduct are held accountable to prevent future incidents and ensure the well-being of workers. As investigations continue, authorities will likely uncover more details about the accident and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

