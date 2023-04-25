Home » Discount of 58% on the toll rate of Cerritos II and Circasia, has not yet been effective
News

Discount of 58% on the toll rate of Cerritos II and Circasia, has not yet been effective

by admin
Discount of 58% on the toll rate of Cerritos II and Circasia, has not yet been effective

Last Friday, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes González, announced a significant reduction of 58% in the toll rate for Cerritos II and Circasia. The measure would come into effect from 00:00 on Tuesday, April 25, due to the serious damage caused by the fall of the El Alambrado bridge between Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

Consequently, heavy-duty vehicles must travel through the La Paila-Zarzal-Cartago-Pereira-Calarcá-La Línea-Bogotá road corridor. Faced with this, the minister confirmed that the 58% discount would apply to all types of vehicles, including cars, campers, trucks, microbuses with single-wheel axles, buses, buses with double-wheel rear axles, trucks with up to seven axles and three and four axle passenger vehicles.

With this measure, drivers of cars, campers and trucks that pass through the Circassia toll, who previously paid $17,300, would now begin to pay $7,266. while, in the Cerritos II toll, Category I vehicles would pay a reduced value of $5,628.

However, some drivers who have crossed both tolls report that they have not seen a decrease in the rate as warned by the Ministry of Transportation. For their part, the polling booth officials stated that the decree establishing the discount has not yet been signed and that, therefore, they have not been able to apply the new rate.

photo: Supplied

Faced with this situation, the affected drivers demand the reduction in the rate as announced by the Minister of Transportation, since the payment receipts show that the discount has not been effective.

See also  Pos, daily data transmission and from 30 June double penalty to those who deny electronic payments

You may also like

EU plans new ban on heaters

They acknowledged their mistakes and learned to live...

Thieves would be stealing the air conditioning cables...

Transmission of customer data to credit agencies partly...

Three dead and six injured in traffic accident...

Landslides in the Rosas area will continue

Another strike at the Helios Clinic in Erfurt:...

WHO launches “Great Update” to vaccinate children after...

Cult in Kenya: More bodies discovered in the...

US Embassy registers up to 30 complaints per...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy