Discount of 58% on the toll rate of Cerritos II and Circasia, has not yet been effective

Last Friday, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes González, announced a significant reduction of 58% in the toll rate for Cerritos II and Circasia. The measure would come into effect from 00:00 on Tuesday, April 25, due to the serious damage caused by the fall of the El Alambrado bridge between Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

Consequently, heavy-duty vehicles must travel through the La Paila-Zarzal-Cartago-Pereira-Calarcá-La Línea-Bogotá road corridor. Faced with this, the minister confirmed that the 58% discount would apply to all types of vehicles, including cars, campers, trucks, microbuses with single-wheel axles, buses, buses with double-wheel rear axles, trucks with up to seven axles and three and four axle passenger vehicles.

With this measure, drivers of cars, campers and trucks that pass through the Circassia toll, who previously paid $17,300, would now begin to pay $7,266. while, in the Cerritos II toll, Category I vehicles would pay a reduced value of $5,628.

However, some drivers who have crossed both tolls report that they have not seen a decrease in the rate as warned by the Ministry of Transportation. For their part, the polling booth officials stated that the decree establishing the discount has not yet been signed and that, therefore, they have not been able to apply the new rate.

Faced with this situation, the affected drivers demand the reduction in the rate as announced by the Minister of Transportation, since the payment receipts show that the discount has not been effective.