Caroline Garcia: "My game adapts well to clay"
Caroline Garcia: “My game adapts well to clay”

Caroline Garcia: “My game adapts well to clay”

Caroline Garcia, before playing the Madrid tournament “I know my game adapts well, it can adapt well to clay and I don’t necessarily need to change it, even if it’s a different surface. It gives me confidence to continue with my style of play. After taking the confidence from last year, it was so long ago that it’s hard to just copy and paste. But I know that my game can adapt well to clay. Unfortunately, with the Billie Jean King Cup, I haven’t really been able to do any real preparation on clay and I miss that a little bit. But you have to know how to make sacrifices and adapt. We have managed to have some good training days since I arrived in Madrid. And playing matches will be the best possible preparation. »

