Discounts and Promotions for Freely Convertible Currency Purchases in Cuban Stores

Discounts Announced by MLC Stores in Cuba

The network of stores in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) in Cuba, including Tiendas Caribe (formerly TRD) and the CIMEX corporation, have announced special discounts for purchases in foreign currency. The discounts will be available from today until November 13, and customers are encouraged to take advantage of these offers.

Tiendas Caribe has announced a 2% discount for purchases made through QR code via Transfermóvil in their MLC establishments. Customers who wish to make a complaint or claim are encouraged to contact the CARIBE Store Chain through their customer service channels at 80040294 or via email at clients@trdcaribe.co.cu.

Similarly, CIMEX stores have launched a 5% discount for online purchases made through the Mi Transfer Bag. Customers can contact CIMEX through their customer service channels at 80000724 or via email at atencionalcliente@cimex.com.cu.

In addition to the store discounts, the Metropolitan Bank of Havana has announced that it will continue to offer a 6% discount for online purchases and payments through EnZona and Transfermovil until the end of November. The banking entity has highlighted the convenience of electronic payment channels and encouraged customers to take advantage of the digital payment options available.

These announcements come as welcome news to customers in Cuba, offering them the opportunity to save money on their purchases and transactions in MLC stores and through electronic payment channels. It is recommended for customers to take advantage of these limited-time offers before they expire.

For further details and information about the discounts and how to access them, customers are encouraged to visit the official social media accounts of the respective stores and the Metropolitan Bank of Havana.