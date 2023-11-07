Home » Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 10,000: What You Need to Know
Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 10,000: What You Need to Know

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah. This grim milestone comes after a month-long military offensive by Israel in response to an attack by the militant group Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people in Israel and the kidnapping of over 240 individuals.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported attacking over 450 Hamas targets and capturing additional territory inside Gaza, including a military compound. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will have “overall responsibility for security” in Gaza for an “indefinite period” after the war ends, and reiterated that a general ceasefire will not be allowed until all hostages are released.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah reported that more than 70% of the casualties in Gaza were children, women, and the elderly, with over 24,000 people sustaining injuries. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths stated that the death toll “defies humanity.”

Only about 30 trucks carrying humanitarian aid are currently passing through the border each day into Gaza, and communication services are slowly being restored in some parts of the enclave, following a weekend blackout. However, fuel supply remains limited.

The conflict in Gaza continues to inflict heavy casualties and suffering on the civilian population, with no end in sight.

