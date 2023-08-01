Discover the Tax-Free Days in Florida: From School Supplies to Disaster Preparedness

Florida Offers Tax-Free Days for Residents

Florida residents are in for some good news as the state provides tax-free days on various products throughout the year. From tools to footwear, clothing to activities and events, residents can enjoy exemptions during specific periods. Here is a breakdown of the upcoming tax-free days and the items that qualify for exemption.

The most immediate opportunity for tax exemptions falls on Sunday, August 6. With the back-to-school season approaching, this day will be specifically dedicated to tax-free school supplies. The “Sunshine State” official website provides all the necessary details regarding this tax exemption.

On August 6, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories priced at $100 USD or less per item will be exempt from sales tax. Additionally, school supplies priced at $50 USD or less per item, learning aids, and puzzles with a value of $30 USD or less will also be waiver. Furthermore, personal computers and related accessories purchased for non-commercial household or personal use with a cost of $1,500 USD or less will be exempt from sales tax.

Apart from the back-to-school tax-free day, there are other exemptions that residents can take advantage of. From August 26 to September 8 of this year, disaster preparedness supplies will be tax-free, encouraging residents to be well-prepared for any unforeseen events.

Furthermore, household appliances such as first sales, gas ranges, ENERGY STAR equipment, washers, dryers, and water heaters worth less than $1,500 USD will enjoy a tax exemption period starting from July 1 of this year until July 30, 2024.

For those interested in purchasing tools and hardware equipment, the opportunity to benefit from tax exemptions will be available from September 2 to September 8.

Lastly, Florida residents can also enjoy tax-free days for outdoor events until September 4. Additionally, camping sporting goods will also be exempt from sales tax during this period.

These tax-free days provide a significant opportunity for Florida residents to save money on necessary items for their personal and professional lives. With a wide range of products eligible for exemption, residents can take advantage of these periods to make their purchases wisely.

For more information and a comprehensive list of eligible items, residents are encouraged to visit the official “Sunshine State” website. Make sure not to miss these tax-free days and enjoy the savings while they last.

