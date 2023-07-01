Discrimination Against Cubans: Honeymoon Plans in Cayo Coco Hotel Dashed

Title: Cuban Couple Denied Hotel Reservation for Honeymoon in Cayo Coco

Subtitle: Discriminatory Policies Spark Outrage among Locals

By [Your Name]

[date]

HAVANA, CUBA – In a recent case of discriminatory practices against Cuban citizens, a couple was denied the opportunity to book a hotel for their honeymoon in Cayo Coco. The incident has caused widespread outrage among the local population and has drawn attention to the unequal treatment of Cuban nationals when it comes to accessing accommodations in their own country.

Johanna Jola Alvarez took to Facebook to denounce the discriminatory treatment faced by her daughter-in-law at a reservation bureau in Vedado, Havana. The bureau informed her that hotel reservations in Cuba’s popular Keys are only available to foreigners. This revelation directly contradicts official statements claiming that reservations to Cubans in the Keys are not prohibited.

Expressing her disappointment, Alvarez questioned how such discriminatory practices were allowed to persist in plain view. “We Cubans have to have priority in our little piece of land. Discriminatory policies are unfair and immensely harmful. I invite anyone who wishes to verify what I say,” she stated.

Alvarez further criticized the exorbitant costs involved in holiday planning for average Cuban families and expressed concern for those who do not have the means to seek alternative solutions. While Alvarez herself has the ability to resolve the situation for her son and daughter-in-law, she believes it is unjust that other Cubans endure such hardships.

This incident comes to light just two weeks after the administration of Hotel Angsana Cayo Santa María controversially issued a letter, circulating on social media, stating that Cubans were not welcome at the hotel. Following public backlash, the hotel’s Sales and Marketing director issued a contradictory statement, apologizing for the confusion caused by “writing errors.”

The leaked document prompted hotel staff to scrutinize the nationality of customers, warning that any Cuban client discovered during reservation checks would be denied entry and have their reservation canceled. Despite claims of non-discrimination, the director maintained that such measures were necessary to abide by the policies set by hotel owners.

Critics argue that these policies perpetuate a system where Cuban citizens are treated as second-class tourists in their own country. The ownership of hotels in Cuba has long been a contentious issue, with officials asserting that profits generated from foreign tourism go towards public services like healthcare and education, in stark contrast to the United States.

The outcry resulting from this incident highlights the urgent need for a reevaluation of Cuba’s tourism policies, with calls for prioritizing the rights of Cuban citizens when it comes to booking accommodations. As the government aims to boost the nation’s tourism industry, ensuring equality and fair treatment for all citizens must be at the forefront of these efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

